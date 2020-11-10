Driving Results for Publishers and Buyers During the Busiest Season of the Digital Year

In our latest edition of IX Open Access, Alex Gardner, Chief Revenue Officer at Index Exchange, joined Aleksandra Injac, US Programmatic Lead at Mindshare, and Jessica Kadden, Vice President of Programmatic Solutions at Meredith Corporation, for a conversation about how Publishers and Buyers are preparing for Q4.

The discussion ranged from the strategies Meredith and Mindshare have implemented to navigate the “new normal,” to the rise of supply path optimization, and the fall of third-party cookies. Perhaps most notably, they dove into the key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as we move into the final months of 2020 and soon into 2021.

A few top takeaways on those challenges and opportunities are included below. To hear the full conversation, watch the recording here.

Challenges to Navigate, Opportunities to Explore

As Alex Gardner explained, “We’re in the throes of the busiest time for advertising ever.” Business Insider estimated that a whopping $10.8 billion would be spent on advertising in the 2020 election. Cyber Monday 2019 was the biggest online spending day in US history but even still, online sales are expected to shatter records during the same shopping period this November. It’s the most wonderful, most pivotal time of the year, so to speak.

“This entire year has challenged all preparedness best practices,” said Aleksandra Injac. “But at the core, for us and for our clients, making sure that we have the proper technology and publisher partnerships in place — obviously with partners like Index and Meredith — really allows us to position our clients optimally during the holiday time frame.”

Jessica Kadden also emphasized the importance of these relationships, noting, “Another trend we’re seeing is 360 partnerships — they seem to be something that advertisers really want right now. Advertisers don’t want just the media, or just the data. They want somebody who has all of the first-party data or owned and operated media. So we’re working to partner with companies to create unique opportunities there.”

From an ad spend standpoint, Kadden added that CPG and big-box retail are expected to have good holiday seasons. “The holidays this year are going to be more important than ever,” she said. “Having people connect and celebrate however they feel comfortable is critically important… [At Meredith] we’re hoping to create a digital environment that supports those needs.”

View IX Open Access on-demand for more information and insights.



*Please note, the webinar was broadcast in English. **Some quotes have been edited for brevity and clarity.