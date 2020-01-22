Boston Business Journal: Ad tech company opens Boston office, seeks engineers

Index Exchange, a Toronto-based advertising tech company with over 100 employees in the U.S., is opening a Boston office to tap into the local tech talent pool.
The space, located 1 Lincoln Street near South Station, is open as of Wednesday, according to the company’s spokesperson. The company is looking this year to fill nine Boston-based roles in product and engineering, which will be Index Exchange’s first engineering hires outside of Canada.
“At Index, we’ve traditionally scouted for this talent in Canada, where we started the company, but as our business continues to expand globally, we’ve wanted to ensure we had the technical muscle across the border,” Andrew Casale, president and CEO of Index Exchange, said in an emailed statement. “Boston is no stranger to tech, with a rich history to draw from, which made it incredibly attractive to us. It’s no surprise that it is also one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the US, and we’re thrilled to tap into this rapidly scaling tech scene in 2020.”
As of Wednesday, the company lists on its site three Boston-based positions for senior roles in engineering and product management.