Single sign-on platform increases user addressability for publishers and buyers in a world without third-party cookies

DÜSSELDORF/MONTABAUR, September 23, 2020 – Index Exchange (IX), one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, is partnering with the European netID Foundation (EnID). In the future, publishers will be able to use the netID identifier via Index Exchange and transact without using third-party cookies. With consumer authentication and consent, publishers can use people-based data in the real time bidding process. Index Exchange is one of the first exchanges to integrate netID and gives 65 publishers in Germany alone the opportunity to offer their advertising inventory to partners via the IX Library™. As the availability of cookies continues to wean across the industry, new identifiers such as netID will be crucial to maintaining publisher ad spend and driving outcomes for agencies and marketers.

Functioning as a single sign-on and Identity provider for European consumers, netID gives consumers transparency and control over their personal data and provides a chance to easily authenticate and consent to a multitude of opted-in partners. The solution allows agencies and advertisers to transact on the people-based netID identifier in Germany, in compliance with user privacy and consent regulation.

“Thanks to the cooperation with Index Exchange we offer our partners an even better opportunity to use our two consent products netID Enterprise and netID Professional. Using the netID Identifier, publishers can display advertising and content that is individually tailored to the consumer across all devices, in compliance with data protection regulations. The cooperation with Index Exchange as an international company also makes it easier for international publishers to use our netID products. That supports our planned expansion in Europe.”

– Sven Bornemann, CEO of the European netID Foundation

With this step, Index Exchange and the European netID Foundation are consolidating their multi-annual cooperation. Index Exchange has been a member of the 14-member Publishing / Marketing Advisory Board of the European netID Foundation since 2018.

“As one of the first exchanges to go to market with this solution in Germany, our partnership with netID is a crucial step in bringing people-based buying to the German market. We’re proud to partner with netID, as we continue our efforts to unlock people-based advertising for the open web.”

– Mike O’Sullivan, Vice President of Product at Index Exchange

netID is available for all IX Library™ publishers in Germany. All aspects of the implementation are fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation.

About Index Exchange:

Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies transact ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index Exchange is the ad exchange that media companies and marketers trust. An engineering-first company, Index Exchange prioritizes investing in hardware as well as bigger and better data centers to safely and independently store and process transactions. Visit Index Exchange at www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange. For more information, please visit our blog.

About the European netID Foundation:

The European netID Foundation was founded in March 2018 by Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, ProSiebenSat.1 and United Internet with its brands WEB.DE and GMX. With an independent market solution, the foundation supports internet offers from all industry sectors with the implementation of the new European data protection law and for this purpose has created the open login standard netID. The initiators of the foundation together reach around 50 million unique users per month and together have more than 38 million active accounts. The foundation is explicitly open to other partners and other initiatives. More information at www.enid.eu.