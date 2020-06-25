All Fresco Nation – Marketplace Pulse: June 25

Al Fresco Nation

For the past couple of years, my running has been on a slow and steady decline. I can blame it on travel, work, and any number of distractions, but the truth is I just wasn’t able to keep a consistent routine. There wasn’t really anything materially different other than my motivation had dissipated. It was just one of those things that happened. Let me tell you, there is nothing like a global pandemic to reestablish habits and routine. I am logging Gump levels of miles. I’m not training for anything, and I’m not working on my VO2 Max. I just feel like running. It’s keeping me sane and maybe healthy. I say ‘maybe’ because the scale doesn’t move much if you crush a pint of Ben & Jerry’s every night.

Being outside seems vital and important to more than just your well being. It feels like how a new can of tennis balls smells when you pop the seal. A bright chemical blast of cut grass. It’s invigorating.

For such a screen-addicted populace, it is incredible to see folks flocking to the outdoors. It’s a good thing, too. Being outside is a key part of our collective economic recovery. Outdoor seating at restaurants and bars started last week in my neighborhood. It felt vibrant and alive. The entire downtown felt like a summer beach town. Seating was responsibly spread out, masks were in abundance. Yet it had an energy that’s uncommon in the warmer months when a good portion of the community escapes to the shore. It also looked like it was a needed shot of activity for so many restaurants that had been limping by the last three months.

Hope you are Staying Safe, Healthy, and Happy.

Will Doherty

EVP, Global Marketplace Development

Index Exchange

Tom Hanks As we get closer to the end of Q2, all categories have improved. CPG, Retail, and Business are all experiencing their 100-day highs. Auto, slowly but surely, continues to climb back. While Travel is more erratic, it too continues its climb to recovery. Around The World There is a lot of data to sort through, so I’ve tried to lay out the compelling info: All Markets have shown improvement throughout Q2.

The hardest hit markets have had the strongest recovery.

It appears that Japan isn’t the laggard. We didn’t observe the same decline in Ad Spend here as in the rest of the world. Thus, a recovery, if you can call it that, was much more stable.

isn’t the laggard. We didn’t observe the same decline in Ad Spend here as in the rest of the world. Thus, a recovery, if you can call it that, was much more stable. Italy , hit hard by the pandemic early, has rebounded significantly towards the end of May and into June.

, hit hard by the pandemic early, has rebounded significantly towards the end of May and into June. France continues to have one of the more impressive turnarounds. We are seeing Spend reach Pre-Covid levels in this market.

continues to have one of the more impressive turnarounds. We are seeing Spend reach Pre-Covid levels in this market. Germany was fairly stable most of the quarter and has picked up considerably as we sprint to the finish line.

was fairly stable most of the quarter and has picked up considerably as we sprint to the finish line. The amount of Brands in each market has fluctuated less than overall Ad Spend. Larger brands are spending more.

Quantitative Easing

The world is easing itself back to normal. Schools opened their doors in France this week. A couple weeks ago, Italy began welcoming visitors hoping to salvage some of its tourism business for the year. In fact, Europe seems to be collectively trying to save a Summer that felt lost a while ago.

And while Americans are not welcome right now as part of this reinvigorated Summer, we are not offended. Our restaurants are now serving us in the middle of the street which is way more exciting than it should be. For those of us willing to do some traveling within our borders, our national parks are opening back up.

And while Americans are not welcome right now as part of this reinvigorated Summer, we are not offended. Our restaurants are now serving us in the middle of the street which is way more exciting than it should be. For those of us willing to do some traveling within our borders, our national parks are opening back up.

Summer Reading

More than likely you are going to spend more time outside this Summer than in the past. This book will help make that feel like you are walking into another world. It honestly changed how I look at trees. Don’t worry – it’s not that crunchy. It’s just a really touching, sweet novel about our natural world. Something we can all appreciate a bit more now.