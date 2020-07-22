Index Exchange Joins Prebid.org

NEW YORK, NY, JULY 22, 2020 – Prebid.org, the organization that oversees the open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, announced today that Index Exchange (IX), one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, will be joining Prebid.org at the Leader level. Mike O’Sullivan, Vice President of Product at IX, will also be joining the organization’s board.

As increased regulation and the decline of cookies continue to present challenges to the advertising ecosystem, this move reinforces the need for industry leaders to build collaborative solutions. In addition, it highlights the necessity for products that allow all members of the ecosystem to engage the programmatic landscape with as much efficacy as possible.

“The industry has very little time to solve for what’s to come after the third-party cookie, and we know collaboration is going to be an essential element of our path forward,” said O’Sullivan. “In addition to solving the third-party cookie challenge, publishers are increasingly trying to monetize in an omnichannel world, and with that comes complexity. Prebid.org is an excellent forum to discuss, design and standardize potential solutions with a wide variety of stakeholders.”

Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of partners dedicated to promoting a fair, transparent, and efficient unified auction. Participating members contribute to open source projects such as Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, and Prebid Server. IX has been a Prebid contributor for over three years, primarily through its bidder adapter.

“We’re very excited to have Index Exchange join Prebid.org. The community is looking forward to their contributions and leadership across the ecosystem.” said Tom Levesque, President of Prebid.org. “IX’s participation solidifies Prebid.org’s role as the best place for publishers, SSPs, DSPs, and buyers to create the future of the unified auction.”

IX joins 55 other Prebid.org member companies, including existing board members CafeMedia, Magnite, MediaMath, OpenX, Pubmatic, SpotX, StreamAMP, The Trade Desk and Xandr.

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies transact ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index Exchange is the ad exchange that media companies and marketers trust. An engineering-first company, Index Exchange prioritizes investing in hardware as well as bigger and better data centers to safely and independently store and process transactions. Visit Index Exchange at www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.