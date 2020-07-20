Announcing Global Support for LiveRamp IdentityLink®

Global Support for LiveRamp IdentityLink®

Index Exchange is excited to announce that we are the first exchange live and integrated with LiveRamp IdentityLink® (IDL) globally, expanding today to include support for publishers in the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Through this expanded integration, Index Exchange and LiveRamp®, aim to bring European and Asia-Pacific partners the ability to enable a consent-driven, people-based advertising solution.

Unlocking Addressability

IX Library Publishers in the UK, Europe and APAC can now infuse their supply with LiveRamp’s pseudonymous, privacy-first, people-based identifier, IdentityLink™ (IDL), through the LiveRamp Real-Time Identity (RTI) adapter. We have also added support for the IX Bidder for Prebid Publishers who use LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS).

By making their inventory addressable, Publishers present DSPs and Buyers with more efficient, valuable reach and 100% measurable impressions. DSPs that recognize and transact on IDL will unlock cross-device media buying and the ability to run true, people-based frequency capping. Buyers can also activate their first-party data within IX’s Matched Audiences to message against their people-based segments, powered by IdentityLink.

Consent and Control Come First

As the advertising industry adopts people-based identifiers, the importance of consumer consent and trust only grows. Furthermore, lawmakers have or are looking to codify this fact into law. As we have seen in Europe, GDPR requires Publishers to provide users with transparent controls over how their data is used and shared, across all environments and devices. As such, we have put consent and control at the center of our people-based buying solution.

In particular, in Europe, the IX Library facilitates communication between a Publisher’s CMP and LiveRamp (including LiveRamp’s Privacy Manager), to ensure consent is disseminated in a clear and structured manner. To do so, the IX Library shares the user’s TCF consent signal with LiveRamp’s RTI endpoint in real-time. IX and LiveRamp also provide consumers the ability to request their data through a subject access request (SAR), which will include relevant IdentityLink data.

The Future is Now

The future of advertising may seem uncertain as we move towards the end of the third-party cookie and work through the impact of COVID-19. However, at Index Exchange, we do not believe in sitting on the sidelines—one of our core values is “Change. Embrace it. Lead it.” With the help of key partners like LiveRamp, IX is here to support Publishers and Buyers through this uncertainty, by providing solutions and services that you can use immediately to build the foundation for a cookie-less future. Not in 2022. And we’re not stopping there.

We are also working with industry bodies, such as IAB’s Project Rearc, IAB Europe’s Cookie-less Taskforce, and others to turn these solutions and their cousins into industry standards. In doing so, we intend to create a world where every party involved—from Buyers to Publishers and, most importantly, consumers—can seamlessly connect and engage across the open web to build sustainable and trustworthy business models well into the future.

More Information

The LiveRamp RTI adapter is available for IX Library Publishers in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Singapore and Japan. Further, publishers who have deployed ATS can use Prebid to enable IDL on their inventory via Index Exchange. DSPs can enable IdentityLink bidding at no cost with a LiveRamp agreement. As part of LiveRamp and Index Exchange’s partnership with the Ad ID Consortium, LiveRamp IdentityLink is available for all SSP adapters within the IX Library.

If you have additional questions or require assistance, please contact your IX representative or contact a LiveRamp representative (ats@liveramp.com).