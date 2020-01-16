What’s at stake for brands?

“It’s not controversial to say that brands, in some components of their advertising solutions, are heavily reliant on cookies,” Mike O’Sullivan, VP of product at IndexExchange, explains to MiC. But it goes far beyond targeting.

One of the first examples of cookies’ usefulness that comes to mind for O’Sullivan is frequency capping. “I think as users, we’ve all been in situations where we see an ad over and over and we ask ourselves, ‘what’s with that?’” While not all brands use the same frequency caps, it is the cookies themselves that let brands know how many times a user has seen the ad creative.

Then, of course, there’s targeting based on user information or browsing data – such as targeting an apparel ad at men who have bought jogging pants in the last 120 days. And, adds O’Sullivan, cookies can also provide measurement into the success of a campaign, such as how many people saw an ad, clicked through and made purchases.

While the news prompted heavy discussion in the ad industry, most adtech companies and trading specialists were largely unaffected by the news. The Trade Desk, Rubicon Project and Telaria have remained steady since the news broke, although Criteo’s stock took a small tumble down to USD $13.81 per share at market close on Jan. 15 (down from $18.17).