The current ecosystem of programmatic advertising is unsustainable, according to the APAC MD of multinational adtech Index Exchange, who has welcomed Google’s decision earlier this month to phase out third party cookies.

Adele Wieser, Index Exchange’s regional managing director APAC says privacy was the catalyst for Google’s decision to effectively kill off the online tracking tool, with consumers increasingly curious about their “digital footprint” and what they trade away for services online. Regulators around the world have also sharpened their attention to data collection with strict new regulations in the EU, US, and changes in Australia on the horizon.

“The current programmatic ecosystem is unsustainable and the announcement from Google shows that there is a conscious effort to build a more trusted and sustainable web environment,” Wieser told Which-50.

“The two year timeline provides the industry with an opportunity to build a solution that is focused around consumer trust and privacy.”