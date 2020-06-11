In March, we announced Exchange Fee Reduction (XFR) – an incentive program for strategic buyers to spend more on publishers through IX in return for lower IX auction fees, ultimately boosting publisher revenue and advertisers’ working media.

We’re excited to share we’ve expanded the program to a handful of leading buyers. As more buyers participate in the program, transactional costs are further reduced, and those savings go directly to our publishers’ bottom lines. Even during this challenging economic climate, we’re already seeing substantial results.

How substantial? Current run rate has XFR contributing more than $1,000,000 in additional ad spend to publishers!

We believe every participant on the exchange is owed a receipt for their transactions that clearly discloses our fee. Therefore, the XFR program is backed by 100% transparency in bids, client audit logs, and custom reports.

For a refresher on how XFR works, you can check out our thoughts on the economics of programmatic here, or reach out to your account representative for more information.

