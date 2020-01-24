ExchangeWire: Index Exchange’s James Prudhomme on Cookies, the ICO, and the NYT

On this week’s episode of The MadTech Podcast, ExchangeWire’s Ciaran O’Kane and Lindsay Rowntree are joined by James Prudhomme, executive vice president, international, Index Exchange, to discuss the latest news in ad tech and martech.

On this week’s episode:

– In the continuing fallout from announcing that it is dropping support for third-party cookies within two years, Google is consulting with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) in coming up with alternative solutions. However, unlike within advertising industry bodies, publishers and brand advertisers are mostly absent from W3C, meaning they could become largely under-represented when providing feedback on cookie alternatives. Should Google be consulting with multiple cross-industry consortia? Should brands and publishers have a say?