Move marks a watershed moment for the digital ad industry to reinvent itself
But Google’s decision, which comes as privacy regulation rises, is not welcome news for all. Criteo, which built a retargeting empire around cookies, saw its stock tumble following Google’s announcement. Others such as LiveRamp and Oracle-owned businesses BlueKai and Datalogix, as well as nearly all data management platforms, now face the challenge of rethinking their business.
‘End of days’
That may not be a bad thing, says Jarrod Dicker, VP of commercial technology and development at the Washington Post. “Our point of view is that it’s about time,” says Dicker. “The way that advertising is being delivered with cookies simply isn’t accurate.” Adds Dicker: “We as an industry are always at the ‘end of days’—ad blockers, viewability, fraud. Knowing our resiliency, the next frontier is going to be insanely exciting.”Read More at Ad Age