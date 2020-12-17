Happy Holidays from Index Exchange!

This year has been a challenging one for all of us. In the past, we’ve expressed our appreciation for you, our partners, through gifts, champagne toasts, and shared meals. But the holidays — like everything else in 2020 — look a bit different this year. And while we feel more gratitude for you than ever, we wanted to express our appreciation a bit differently as well.

In lieu of traditional gifts or get-togethers, Index Exchange has partnered with Givsly to turn our holiday budget into a force for good. We’ve made a donation to UNICEF in honor of our partners, a cause committed to ensuring special protection for the most disadvantaged children worldwide.

Community care and support have always been part of our core values at Index, and we’ve concentrated more effort into supporting initiatives with long-lasting impact in 2020. This spring, we made a corporate donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — inspired by their efforts to fund COVID-19 detection, isolation, and treatment measures for at-risk populations — and this summer, we formally launched the IX Donation Matching Program, supporting our employees’ efforts to give back to the causes that matter to them most.

We look forward to further supporting our partners, and our communities, in the months and years ahead.

Thank you again for all that you do, and happy holidays from all of us at Index.