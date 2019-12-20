Growing concerns about privacy and the death of cookies that fuel digital advertising; the advent of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); and tech giants Apple and Google clamping down on how marketers use third-party cookies required many adtech companies to change their pitches to marketers.

Amazon’s nascent advertising business gained steam with a new cottage industry of e-commerce-minded firms helping marketers use the platform. Adtech firms also had to join the chase for the $70 billion TV-advertising market.

At the same time, it has gotten harder for adtech companies to raise funding as investors look for sustainable business models with recurring and diversified revenue. And Facebook, Google, and Amazon control about 70% of digital-advertising budgets, leaving adtech companies to fight for the scraps.

As a result, 2019 was a year of consolidation. The holding-company giant Publicis bought Epsilon for $4.4 billion. Firms like Dataxu and Placed got scooped up, while other companies like Sizmek, Nanigans, and IgnitionOne sold off for pieces.