How IX Works From Home

As is the case for many organizations worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated a new normal for our employees, clients, and local communities. No stranger to adapting to new and unprecedented circumstances at Index Exchange, we’ve implemented several measures to ensure that our business functions continue uninterrupted, our productivity remains unaffected, and our employees feel connected, all while remaining steadfast in our duty to power premium journalism.

Since switching to mandatory remote working for all global employees on March 16, we’ve regularly communicated with individual Indexers on how they can succeed under their new work from home settings, and have taken into consideration their unique needs. Understanding that some employees require equipment beyond their laptops, our diligent Workplace Facilities and IT teams have organized and been able to provide supplies that have helped ensure a seamless transition, such as second monitors for many.

We’ve also doubled down on our commitment to transparency with both our employees and our partners. For our employees, we’re now holding our Global Town Halls weekly, as opposed to the previous bi-weekly cadence, in an effort to more regularly address any questions or concerns that Indexers might have as we navigate the challenges presented by the current situation.

For our partners, we’re proud to have launched IX Marketplace Pulse, a weekly update penned by our EVP of Global Marketplace Development, Will Doherty. Each week, Will breaks down exchange data and insights from buyers while providing an analysis of the market so that our partners can stay informed during a time when changes to the programmatic marketplace are occurring more quickly than ever.

We’ve also witnessed a dramatic increase in the use of our productivity and communication tools. In the last week of March, the daily average number of messages sent on Slack were up approximately 43% compared to the first week of March. In fact, March 24 saw 52,689 messages being sent – the highest of the month! Indexers also proactively started a Slack channel solely dedicated to sharing work from home tips with each other, such as making use of collaborative software to virtually whiteboard with teammates and linking to resources made to entertain and educate children for those with little ones at home. The number of minutes spent in BlueJeans calls, our video conferencing service, has also increased by more than double in the second half of March compared to the first, reaching almost 300,000 minutes one day. While these stats are to be expected, we’re happy to know that Indexers are making full use of the communication tools available at their disposal during these unusual times.

Communication has increased on account of the fact that distance cannot eliminate the sense of community we share at Index Exchange. While we aren’t physically in the office, Indexers have graciously invited each other into their respective homes to partake in virtual lunches and get-togethers. That also means that we are afforded the opportunity to learn more about each other, our families, and our interests and hobbies. Any Indexer will agree that this virtual connection is vital, especially when we entertain the occasional visit from a pet or child in our backgrounds.

While the pandemic has undoubtedly had a massive impact on daily life globally, we are grateful that our teams can work remotely and have been able to adapt so swiftly to the situation before us. With our combined knowledge, creativity and compassion, we’re confident that Index Exchange will continue to thrive despite these challenges.