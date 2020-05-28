Every transaction needs an itemized, virtual receipt provided to all participants.

When the curtain comes up on the summer of 2020, the stage is set in a tempest. Marketers have retooled creative strategies. Media companies have had to manage record-high levels of user engagement while navigating a business environment marked by one of the most challenging dichotomies ever: a sky-high supply of advertising impressions (due to increased audience activity) and a record-low density of demand (driven by bookings that are down and ad categories that are paused).

While we’ve made adjustments to the art of our industry, changes still need to be made to the science.

This month, a study by PwC and ISBA—which found that just 51 percent of advertiser spend on digital inventory is going to the working media—reaffirmed that we still have a transparency problem in the marketplace. There are more than seven million search results for programmatic transparency dating back nearly a decade, and the topic has been debated in industry trades and at conferences for years. While there are varying definitions of what transparency means for our industry, I believe that every transaction needs an easy-to-understand, itemized “virtual” receipt provided to every participant. This means fully disclosing any and all fees and being able to clearly trace working media dollars from marketers’ wallets to publishers’ pockets.