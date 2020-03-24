IAB TCF Version 2.0 – Readiness at IX

With the launch of the IAB’s Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) 2.0 set for April 1, 2020, Index Exchange is ready to handle the Framework’s new consent signals. The TCF allows businesses to operate in a compliant way under the GDPR by providing a standardized format to collect and communicate user consent signals to process their personal information. Feedback from EEA regulators on the initial version led the IAB to develop a more comprehensive set of granular signals.​

The IAB Europe has a wealth of information to help you learn more about what’s new in TCF 2.0, and a great series of must watch webinars to help you transition from version 1.1 to 2.0. It’s important to note that the two versions cannot be translated between each other, so all members of the ad tech ecosystem must make changes. We are planning to support both versions of the framework throughout the IAB’s suggested transition period ending on June 30, 2020.

Information for Publishers:

You must work with your CMPs in order to upgrade your integrations to TCF Version 2.0. If you don’t have a CMP yet, we encourage you to implement one – even if your business does not reside in the EEA. As long as you have traffic in the EEA, the law still applies.

Information for IX Library Partners:

There are no code updates required to support the upgrade to TCF Version 2.0 for IX Library partners. The IX Library will automatically communicate with your CMP to retrieve and share the consent string with all certified adapters in your Library. Learn more about your Privacy Settings here.

Information for Prebid Adapter Partners:

Publishers need to upgrade to Prebid.js version 3.12.0 or later in order to support TCF Version 2.0. Using an earlier version will result in Prebid.js not detecting TCF Version 2.0 signals.

The IX Prebid adapter will automatically process whichever consent string version is shared with it by Prebid.js

Information for DSP and Agency Partners:

There are no changes to the OpenRTB field for sharing TCF consent signals. The consent string, regardless of version, will be placed in the user.ext.consent field, as it is now. IX passes through the consent string just as we receive it, so you should be ready to accept TCF Version 2.0 consent strings in-line with the transition timeline set by the IAB. It’s important to note that Publishers cannot send multiple versions of the string – they can send only one version. As a downstream buyer, you should be ready to receive the new version signals as soon as they’re being sent.

We are eager to discuss our collective approach to the transition to this new version with publishers, buyers and CMPs alike. Should you have any further questions, please don’t hesitate to connect with your account team lead directly.

If you’d like to know more about how Index Exchange supports the IAB TCF Framework, visit our Knowledge Base.