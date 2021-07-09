Inclusivity and Allyship: Pride Month at Index Exchange

We’re firm believers in celebrating our people, all people, just as they are—a belief that was encapsulated this Pride Month at Index Exchange. From an Instagram series saluting key media moments in LGBTQ+ history, to a book club discussion of Audre Lorde’s Sister Outsider, to live-streamed conversations with LGBTQ+ advocates, we strived to champion inclusivity, allyship, diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout June.
To kick things off, we ran a social series featuring The Village Voice and The Blade, media outlets that were at the forefront of LGBTQ+ news coverage in the seventies and eighties. These important publications broke the news about the first bricks thrown at the Stonewall Uprising, and were critical in building a sense of community for LGBTQ+ individuals facing adversity.
Alongside our social activity, we wanted to champion an open dialogue internally, so we invited LGBTQ+ advocates Alexandra D’Sa and Ben Greene to speak to our teams. In our first fireside chat, Alex D’sa—one of INvolve’s Top 100 LGBT+ Future Leaders and co-founder of House of Pride—spoke with our Head of International Marketing and Communications, Samir Chabab, about intersectionality, creativity, and the importance of cultivating queer spaces.
– Samir Chabab, Head of International, Marketing and Communications, London
Later in the month, Ben Greene—transgender educator, HR consultant, and leading speaker for the likes of TEDx and DisruptHR —joined our HR Lead Simone Payne-Powell for a conversation about gender identity, inclusion, and Ben’s experiences as a transgender man.
– Simone Payne-Powell, HR Lead, London
Pride at IX, our internal affinity group committed to supporting LGBTQ+ Indexers, also hosted an intimate book club discussion of Sister Outsider, a collection of essays and speeches exploring identity and society written by the inimitable poet Audre Lorde, to close out Pride Month at Index Exchange.
– Azurée Caldwell, Community Specialist, Toronto
IIf you would like to support the artists of House of Pride or are interested in learning more about gender identity, please visit The HOP Shop or check out Ben Greene’s book, My (Blank) Is Trans. And if you’d like to join a team that believes in inclusivity and allyship, explore our careers page for open roles at Index.