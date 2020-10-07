Former Criteo and Amazon execs join as ad-tech industry faces identity crisis

Index Exchange is adding new positions to its C-suite, naming former Amazon executive Lori Goode as its CMO and former Criteo executive Jess Breslav as chief customer officer.

The supply-side platform is building out its leadership team as the industry faces a long road ahead, said CEO Andrew Casale, especially in adapting to the deprecation of third-party cookies and Apple’s IDFA, which make ad targeting much harder.

“We’ve got to pivot quite a few behaviors in the next, say, 15 months or less to be completely ready, but I think we’re going to get it done,” said Casale. Breslav worked at Criteo, the publicly traded ad-tech company, for seven years, most recently serving as executive managing director, Americas.

“I am proud to join a team that has continued to show a strong and sustainable approach to driving growth, and I look forward to helping Index double down on that commitment,” Breslav said in a statement.Index Exchange had previously managed its direct customers, publishers and media companies, and its indirect publishers on the buy-side separately. Now those two customer sets will be managed together under the CCO role, which will help handle the increase in deal activity on the exchange between publishers and big brands during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“That kind of collaboration between our direct customer and our indirect customer has never been in higher demand. And so this will allow us to create a far more seamless experience end-to-end across the transaction,” Casale said.