Video Player Bidding now available to all of Index Exchange’s publisher partners, signaling continued omnichannel growth for leading Exchange

NEW YORK, NY, July 13, 2020 – Index Exchange (IX), one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, announced today it has partnered with JW Player, the world’s most powerful and flexible video platform, to deliver high quality video supply to its extensive and diverse demand marketplace. Built atop IX’s robust infrastructure and as part of IX’s commitment to up-leveling its omnichannel capabilities, the partnership is part of the exchange’s evolving strategy to focus on a multitude of digital canvases.

JW Player’s Video Player Bidding is an industry leading, patented solution that streamlines the entire header bidding process for publishers. With this partnership, IX’s best-in-class advertising technology solutions combine with JW Player’s massive global publisher footprint to solve implementation challenges and allow publishers to maximize their revenue. This move will connect eligible publishers’ digital video inventory directly with a diverse pool of demand from advertisers and marketers, unlocking previously untapped budgets.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Index Exchange as we continue to help publishers demystify the complexities of video header bidding. Those who leverage this turnkey solution will be able to maximize advertising revenue all while maintaining a positive user experience. ”

– Michael Schwalb, Co-GM of Advertising, JW Player

Implementation on the publisher side is extremely simple, as the integration can be enabled with a single click. The integration also provides the benefit of reduced latency, leading to higher fill rates as well as greater ad revenue.

“ For quite a while, the digital marketplace has been challenged with marrying the benefits of header bidding with video advertising. Being able to work directly with JW Player and Index Exchange, the video technology host and the marketplace respectively, has seamlessly made our video ad inventory available to advertisers. As a result of integrating, Trusted Media Brands premium video inventory is now available for purchase even more efficiently and effectively than ever before. ”

– Scott Mulqueen, Vice President, Programmatic and Data Product Operations, Trusted Media Brands

For publishers with the IX Library enabled, Identity buying capabilities are also available via Video Player Bidding.

“ At a time when leveraging opportunities to boost ad spend lift is more critical than ever, we’re looking forward to helping our publisher partners maximize their revenue via this partnership . While we’ve been operating within the video medium for a long time, we’re excited to further evolve and scale our capabilities with this innovative, multi-channel solution. ”

– Alex Gardner, Chief Revenue Officer, Index Exchange

Over the course of the next few months, Index Exchange will be announcing additional capabilities around its growing omnichannel offerings.

About Index Exchange:

Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies transact ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index Exchange is the ad exchange that media companies and marketers trust. An engineering-first company, Index Exchange prioritizes investing in hardware as well as bigger and better data centers to safely and independently store and process transactions. Visit Index Exchange at www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.

About JW Player:

JW Player pioneered video on the web over a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world’s largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Media companies including Fox, VICE, Insider Inc., and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetize their content across all devices. JW Player’s massive global footprint of over 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, visit http://www.jwplayer.com.