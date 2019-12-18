Index Exchange Continues Dedication and Growth in Japan Through Hiring of Haruyo Kagawa as Managing Director Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Index Exchange today announced plans to expand its operations in Japan, highlighted by the hiring of Haruyo Kagawa as Managing Director, Japan. Kagawa brings to Index a tremendous track record in digital advertising and most recently served as Country Manager, Japan at Unruly. She also held senior posts at Yahoo Japan, Amazon and Facebook. In her new role, Kagawa will focus on the expansion of the Index Exchange suite of solutions for both publishers and buyers across the country.

“At Index Exchange, we understand the importance of aligning with our Japanese partners to ensure their programmatic efforts are even more successful in the long term,” said Adele Wieser, APAC Regional Managing Director for Index Exchange. “Under Haruyo’s leadership, our local team will be more prepared than ever to help publishers and buyers leverage new programmatic tactics.”

Earlier this year, eMarketer reported programmatic ad spend in Japan was expected to hit 6.80Billions of £ (972 Billions JPY) by the end of 2020 and will continue to increase in 2021 with solutions like header bidding, which helps publishers increase their monetisation efforts.

“As the programmatic industry continues to progress in Japan, Index Exchange will continue to work closely with our local partners to educate them on the benefits of header bidding and help them prepare for the post-cookie era,” said Haruyo Kagawa, Managing Director, Japan. “It’s an exciting time for this organisation, and I’m thrilled to step into this new role and put Index’s stamp on the Japanese programmatic ecosystem.”

Index Exchange first entered Japan in 2018 and since then, has supported the education of publishers and buyers in the country by working with nearly 80% of the publishers based in Japan. By the end of 2020, Index Exchange plans to dedicate several employees to serve both publishers and buying partners in Japan in its Tokyo-Ginza office.

