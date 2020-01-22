Index Exchange Expands Product Team, Opens Boston

New Boston office marks the company’s first time growing its engineering team outside of Canada; company is actively hiring product and engineering team for the office.

TORONTO AND BOSTON, January 22, 2020 – Index Exchange, the world’s largest independent ad exchange, announced today that it has expanded its product team in the United States, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation and democratizing digital advertising. The appointments include Rob Hazan as Senior Director, Product; and Madeleine Want and Sam Crosby as Directors, Product Management. The move marks Index Exchange’s first time growing its engineering team outside of Canada, with its new office in Boston, MA aiming to be the hub of an expanded pool of product and engineering talent.

“Given an increasingly fragmented consumer landscape and our foray into new channels to drive maximum value for our clients and partners, we are excited to continue our investments in up-leveling our product offering. As we strengthen our rapidly growing product team in tandem with our ambitious omnichannel goals, we are confident that Rob, Madeleine and Sam, each with considerable experience in their own right, will be key contributors to our overall product mission.”

– Andrew Casale, President and CEO

Hazan joins from Google where he most recently served as Product Manager and will head the newly opened Boston office. Want comes from Audible, Inc. (an Amazon company) and previously worked for Samsung, bringing international experience from her time spent working in both Germany and Australia. Crosby was formerly with eBay and A9.com (also an Amazon company). Their combined expertise in product across the technology landscape makes them invaluable additions to the Index Exchange team.

“I’m looking forward to building out product and engineering teams in a city that is bursting with technical innovation and growth. We’re excited to establish a footprint in Boston, where we’ll build the tech that powers advertising for cutting-edge content experiences, from the screen in your pocket, to the one in your living room, to large-format digital signage, and everything in between.”

– Rob Hazan, Senior Director, Product

Index’s new Boston office is located at 1 Lincoln Street and is looking to fill nine roles in product and engineering in 2020. Index Exchange is also looking to fill six roles in product and 57 roles in engineering this year, spread across its new Toronto location at 468 King Street West and its New York office, where a large part of the product team already sits. Please visit indexexchange.com/careers for more information.

