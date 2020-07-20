Index Exchange First Exchange To Expand LiveRamp IdentityLink Globally

New integration enables global marketers to deliver personalized marketing across the open web with people-based precision

NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2020 — Index Exchange (IX), one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced that it is the first exchange to be live with LiveRamp IdentityLink globally, with support most recently extended to the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Through this integration, Index Exchange and LiveRamp provide global marketers with a permissioned, people-based advertising solution, cementing the companies’ shared commitment to bring people-based marketing opportunities to the open web while upholding privacy, choice and control. The ability to transact on a LiveRamp IdentityLink in the United States and Canada has been enabled by Index Exchange since late 2018, and has seen tremendous support in-market.

When enabled through the IX Library — Index Exchange’s market-leading header-bidding product — LiveRamp IdentityLink enhances publisher inventory with consented, people-based addressability, increasing revenue monetisation opportunities without the use of third-party cookies.

“As we move beyond the third-party cookie and towards people-based buying, digital advertising products must be built on the foundation of consumer trust . This evolution in our partnership with LiveRamp is a massive step in our quest to bring people-based buying to the open web to the global marketplace, and we’re proud to have done so in a way that preserves consumer privacy and security. ”

– Mike O’Sullivan, Vice President of Product, Index Exchange

The partnership will also enable demand-side platforms that transact on LiveRamp IdentityLink to implement cross-device, omnichannel media buying while empowering marketers to activate their first-party data through IX’s Matched Audiences (e.g. buyer-specific audiences based on customer relationship management-style data facilitated through a Deal ID).

“Enabling transactions on LiveRamp IdentityLink globally means scale and ease of use across multiple regions . We’re eager to see LiveRamp IdentityLink become a critical enabler of digital advertising, and we expect accelerated adoption now that buyers are able to access their audiences internationally. ”

– Travis Clinger, Senior Vice President, Addressability and Ecosystem at LiveRamp

The integration will now be available across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, Singapore and Japan, in addition to the United States and Canada. All aspects are fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation. For more information, please visit https://www.indexexchange.com/announcing-global-support-for-liveramp-identitylink/.

