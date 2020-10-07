New Hires and C-Suite Promotions Come Amid Company’s Focus on Omnichannel Capabilities and Global Growth
Toronto, Canada, October 7, 2020 — Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced it has hired Lori Goode as Chief Marketing Officer and Jessica Breslav as Chief Customer Officer. The roles, newly created for the company, are reflective of Index’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it explores new frontiers in the omnichannel space and builds for a cookieless future. Index is also promoting Will Doherty from Executive Vice President, Marketplace Development to Chief of Marketplace Development, further bolstering the company’s C-Suite.
Goode was most recently at Amazon Advertising, where she spent five years as its global Head of Marketing and Training. A seasoned marketing executive, Goode brings more than 15 years of experience in the digital advertising space, including marketing leadership roles at Facebook and Microsoft. She will be based out of Index’s New York City office.
Breslav comes from Criteo, where she most recently served as Executive Managing Director for the Americas. Having driven client success while seeing the company through hyper-growth and an IPO, Breslav’s experience in performance-based advertising will be integral to Index’s continued growth and global expansion. Breslav will be based out of Index’s Boston office, the company’s newest location which opened earlier this year.
Doherty, Goode and Breslav report to Casale and assumed their current roles in September.
About Index Exchange
Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies transact ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index Exchange is the ad exchange that media companies and marketers trust. An engineering-first company, Index Exchange prioritizes investing in hardware as well as bigger and better data centers to safely and independently store and process transactions. Visit Index Exchange at www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.