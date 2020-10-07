New Hires and C-Suite Promotions Come Amid Company’s Focus on Omnichannel Capabilities and Global Growth

Toronto, Canada, October 7, 2020 — Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced it has hired Lori Goode as Chief Marketing Officer and Jessica Breslav as Chief Customer Officer. The roles, newly created for the company, are reflective of Index’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it explores new frontiers in the omnichannel space and builds for a cookieless future. Index is also promoting Will Doherty from Executive Vice President, Marketplace Development to Chief of Marketplace Development, further bolstering the company’s C-Suite.

“Our industry has evolved dramatically over the last several years, and we at Index have strived to drive more efficiency in the programmatic landscape and create more people-based solutions to better serve our customers. Lori and Jessica, both established and experienced professionals in their own rights, will be instrumental to our partners’ success as we collectively work towards our mission to democratize digital advertising across the globe.”

– Andrew Casale, President and CEO, Index Exchange

Goode was most recently at Amazon Advertising, where she spent five years as its global Head of Marketing and Training. A seasoned marketing executive, Goode brings more than 15 years of experience in the digital advertising space, including marketing leadership roles at Facebook and Microsoft. She will be based out of Index’s New York City office.

“Index has consistently built solutions that support publishers, advertisers, and ultimately consumers — allowing publishers to thrive while delivering efficient, quality inventory for brands. I could not be more excited to join a team so committed to driving business growth for publishers and marketers alike, and I look forward to helping propel the brand forward as Index moves into this next phase of growth. “

– Lori Goode, Chief Marketing Officer, Index Exchange

Breslav comes from Criteo, where she most recently served as Executive Managing Director for the Americas. Having driven client success while seeing the company through hyper-growth and an IPO, Breslav’s experience in performance-based advertising will be integral to Index’s continued growth and global expansion. Breslav will be based out of Index’s Boston office, the company’s newest location which opened earlier this year.

“I ndex’s status as a leader in the global programmatic ecosystem is reflective of its commitment to running one of the cleanest and most efficient ad exchanges in the space . I am proud to join a team that has continued to show a strong and sustainable approach to driving growth, and I look forward to helping Index double down on that commitment. “

– Jessica Breslav, Chief Customer Officer, Index Exchange

Doherty, Goode and Breslav report to Casale and assumed their current roles in September.

