Toronto & Madrid, February 2, 2021 — Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced that it has hired Mario Torija as Managing Director of Spain — a clear mark of the company’s plans for growth in the region.
– Augustin Decré, Managing Director, Southern Europe
Torija joins Index Exchange from S4M, where he served as Country Manager of Spain. Specifically, Torija helped the company develop its drive-to-store solutions in Spain. A long-standing member of the digital advertising community, Torija has also held leadership roles at Mobusi, a mobile-first ad tech company within the Fibonad group, and telecommunications firm Ericsson.
The company has been supporting Spanish partners since 2017, working on the adoption of header bidding solutions and democratizing digital advertising. Index Exchange also plans to further expand its omnichannel capabilities in the coming year, utilizing Torija’s expertise in the mobile space.
– Mario Torija, Managing Director, Spain
About Index Exchange
Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies transact ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index Exchange is the ad exchange that media companies and marketers trust. An engineering-first company, Index Exchange prioritizes investing in hardware as well as bigger and better data centers to safely and independently store and process transactions. Visit Index Exchange at www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.