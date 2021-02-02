Toronto & Madrid, February 2, 2021 — Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced that it has hired Mario Torija as Managing Director of Spain — a clear mark of the company’s plans for growth in the region.

“ In 2020, Index Exchange grew its revenue by 20% across Southern Europe — the result of our efforts to build strong relationships with local publishers and buyers. We’re thrilled to have Mario joining the team, reinforcing our dedication to the Spanish market and its vibrant ecosystem. His expertise will no doubt be an asset to our team as we continue to lead partners through the complex world of programmatic. ”

– Augustin Decré, Managing Director, Southern Europe

Torija joins Index Exchange from S4M, where he served as Country Manager of Spain. Specifically, Torija helped the company develop its drive-to-store solutions in Spain. A long-standing member of the digital advertising community, Torija has also held leadership roles at Mobusi, a mobile-first ad tech company within the Fibonad group, and telecommunications firm Ericsson. The company has been supporting Spanish partners since 2017, working on the adoption of header bidding solutions and democratizing digital advertising. Index Exchange also plans to further expand its omnichannel capabilities in the coming year, utilizing Torija’s expertise in the mobile space. “I’m excited to be stepping into this new role at Index Exchange, joining a company that is globally recognized for their commitment to this industry and programmatic expertise. As the ecosystem continues to transform in Spain, Index is bringing tailored solutions to the market, guiding partners through an increasingly cookieless world with efficiency and ease. I’m looking forward to helping publishers and buyers across Spain navigate these changes at Index Exchange.”

– Mario Torija, Managing Director, Spain