IdentityLink’s expansion comes as the industry looks for third-party cookie alternatives

Index Exchange is the first supply-side platform to take LiveRamp’s cookie-less identity product global.

The expansion builds on last year’s partnership that saw LiveRamp integrate its IdentityLink (IDL) product with the supply-side platform’s IX Wrapper product as part of an effort to connect publisher and advertiser audiences without having to rely on a third-party cookie.

“Marketers can start to look at identity as a global solution,” said Travis Clinger, SVP of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp.

Identity is one of the fastest-changing and most competitive spaces in digital advertising. The move to find an alternative to the third-party cookie, the backbone of online advertising, comes after Google said it would rid its Chrome browser of the web tracker by 2022.

Mike O’Sullivan, vp of product at Index Exchange, said LiveRamp is one of the leaders in data onboarding, and the SSP partners with ID providers largely based on buy-and sell-side adoption.