Index Exchange last month announced that it has opened a new office in Boston. Index Exchange is hiring a product and engineering team. Boston office has the first Index Exchange engineering team outside of Canada.

Index’s new Boston office is located at 1 Lincoln Street and is looking to fill nine roles in product and engineering in 2020.

Index Exchange appointed Rob Hazan as Senior Director, Product. Hazan will head the Boston office. Hazan joins from Google where he most recently served as Product Manager.

“I’m looking forward to building out product and engineering teams in a city that is bursting with technical innovation and growth. We’re excited to establish a footprint in Boston, where we’ll build the tech that powers advertising for cutting-edge content experiences, from the screen in your pocket, to the one in your living room, to large-format digital signage, and everything in between,” said Rob Hazan, Senior Director of Product, at Index Exchange.