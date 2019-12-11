Just weeks after Campaign revealed Haruyo Kagawa’s departure from Unruly, we can now detail her plans to expand Index Exchange in the market.

Index Exchange has tapped former Unruly country manager Haruyo Kagawa to expand its operations in Japan. Kagawa will become managing director of Japan at the adtech firm, charged with expanding its suite of solutions for publishers and buyers in the country.

Index Exchange first entered Japan in 2018 and claims to work with nearly 80% of the publishers based in the country. By the end of 2020, it plans to dedicate several employees to serve both publishers and buying partners in Japan in its Tokyo-Ginza office. Kagawa joins from leading the Japan operation of video adtech firm Unruly, a post she left less than two weeks ago after four-and-a-half years in the role. Prior to Unruly she held a range of senior roles at firms including DA Consortium, Yahoo Japan, Amazon and Facebook. She builtAmazon’s advertising business from scratch in Japan between 2008 and 2012, and then joined Facebook to fulfill a similar role, before joining Unruly in 2015. Her career earned her a slot in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Women to Watch in 2016.