Our Response to COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, clients, and local communities has always been our top priority at Index Exchange, bound by our shared commitment to power premium journalism. In light of the unprecedented challenges presented by the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we want to reiterate that our dedication to protecting our teams, partners, and the availability of premium content has not wavered.

We will continue to develop and release products designed to revolutionize the digital advertising and media landscapes, all while taking appropriate measures to keep our employees and partners safe and well. While adhering to all guidelines and preventative steps outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), we have also instituted mandatory remote working for all global Index Exchange employees, effective March 16.

In a time of uncertainty, we find solace in the knowledge that our teams are capable of functioning remotely, bolstered by our globally distributed infrastructure and always-on IX Network Operations group. Additionally, we have encouraged all employees to utilize our unlimited sick leave policy if and when they are feeling unwell, ensuring Indexers are supported and able to perform at full capacity.

Beyond our commitment to our partners and employees, we are also committed to supporting those on the frontlines of this pandemic. We have pledged $100,000 to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, inspired by their efforts to fund detection, isolation, and treatment measures for at-risk populations.

Again, we recognize what a challenging time this is for the world. Now, more than ever, we are grateful for the agility, strength, and acumen of our teams at Index Exchange.