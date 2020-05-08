Index Exchange saw an increase in programmatic advertising action in the last half of April over the first half in some categories.

Retail, business and entertainment have all increased in the latter half of the month, and even auto and travel had stronger finishes than at the beginning of the month. In the most recent Marketplace Plus newsletter put out by the global programmatic marketplace, it also suggests there have been changes in consumer behaviour, and that consumers officially reached the “vice” stage of the pandemic.