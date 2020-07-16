Events Webinars

IX Open Access Webinar: Unpacking the Programmatic Opportunity in Our New Normal

Jul 16, 2020

In Index Exchange’s inaugural IX Open Access webinar (July 16), Andrew Casale, President and CEO of Index Exchange, and Jeff Green, CEO and Founder of The Trade Desk, discussed the lessons they’ve learned throughout programmatic history, how The Trade Desk and Index Exchange are helping clients make the most of every dollar spent, and why their shared missions — to democratize digital advertising and transform media for the benefit of humankind — matter more than ever before.​ You will also learn what’s ahead for the industry, and their perspectives on how we all have an opportunity to emerge stronger and more focused on the other side of this unique time.

A fireside chat with our featured speakers:

 