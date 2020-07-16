Unpacking the Programmatic Opportunity in Our New Normal
In Index Exchange’s inaugural IX Open Access webinar (July 16), Andrew Casale, President and CEO of Index Exchange, and Jeff Green, CEO and Founder of The Trade Desk, discussed the lessons they’ve learned throughout programmatic history, how The Trade Desk and Index Exchange are helping clients make the most of every dollar spent, and why their shared missions — to democratize digital advertising and transform media for the benefit of humankind — matter more than ever before. You will also learn what’s ahead for the industry, and their perspectives on how we all have an opportunity to emerge stronger and more focused on the other side of this unique time.
A fireside chat with our featured speakers:
Jeff Green is the CEO and Founder of The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising through data-driven decisioning. Hundreds of billions of impressions are bought on The Trade Desk platform every year by leading agencies and brands.
Green has served on the boards of several advertising and technology companies in the U.S. and Europe and served as an advisor to multiple companies.
A respected industry thought leader, Andrew is widely sought-after for his expertise and opinions on programmatic and exchange-traded media, and the growing need to transact with transparency at the forefront of the conversation.
