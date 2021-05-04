Press Release

Index Exchange Names Jason DeMarco as Company’s First-Ever VP of OTT

May 04, 2021
NEW YORK, NY, May 4, 2021Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced it has hired Jason DeMarco as Vice President of Over-the-Top Video (OTT).

The role, newly created for the company, is reflective of Index Exchange’s commitment to further scale its omnichannel capabilities, bringing better monetization and marketing power to the industry at large. As the historically fragmented and bespoke nature of the OTT market continues to evolve and mature, Index’s access to premium demand as well as the ability to deliver brand-safe inventory at scale will be instrumental in establishing the future of the CTV and OTT space. 

“We’re in the opportune position to innovate alongside the growing OTT market while continuing to provide our partners with a transparent and efficient marketplace. The knowledge and expertise Jason brings to the table will not only allow us to further grow our customers’ businesses and set them up for success, but to also truly be a market leader in the CTV and OTT spaces.”
Alex Gardner, Chief Revenue Officer, Index Exchange

Jason DeMarco joined A+E Networks in 2012 to establish a programmatic monetization strategy for emerging markets on new media platforms such as CTV. He most recently served as Vice President of Programmatic & Audience Solutions, where he was responsible for driving data-enabled revenue, optimizing clients’ media spend, and delivering an enhanced ad experience for consumers. An accomplished programmatic executive, he brings more than 14 years of experience in the digital advertising space. 

“Index has consistently demonstrated that their product and engineering expertise is unmatched when it comes to creating intelligent, value-add solutions for the ad tech ecosystem. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth in the omnichannel space in particular, especially since CTV and OTT will be one of the most important and influential media destinations going forward.”
Jason DeMarco, Vice President of OTT, Index Exchange

Index Exchange is the preferred supply source for many of the world’s largest agencies, holding companies, and DSPs. The addition of Jason DeMarco represents an opportunity for the company to further double down on this status while bringing best-in-class monetization and advertising solutions to market and lead the future of CTV and OTT.

Jason DeMarco will report to Gardner and be based out of New York City.

About Index Exchange 

Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies transact ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index Exchange is the ad exchange that media companies and marketers trust. An engineering-first company, Index Exchange prioritizes investing in hardware as well as bigger and better data centers to safely and independently store and process transactions. Visit Index Exchange or @indexexchange.

