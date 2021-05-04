Index Exchange Names Jason DeMarco as Company’s First-Ever VP of OTT

NEW YORK, NY, May 4, 2021 – Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced it has hired Jason DeMarco as Vice President of Over-the-Top Video (OTT).
The role, newly created for the company, is reflective of Index Exchange’s commitment to further scale its omnichannel capabilities, bringing better monetization and marketing power to the industry at large. As the historically fragmented and bespoke nature of the OTT market continues to evolve and mature, Index’s access to premium demand as well as the ability to deliver brand-safe inventory at scale will be instrumental in establishing the future of the CTV and OTT space.
– Alex Gardner, Chief Revenue Officer, Index Exchange
Jason DeMarco joined A+E Networks in 2012 to establish a programmatic monetization strategy for emerging markets on new media platforms such as CTV. He most recently served as Vice President of Programmatic & Audience Solutions, where he was responsible for driving data-enabled revenue, optimizing clients’ media spend, and delivering an enhanced ad experience for consumers. An accomplished programmatic executive, he brings more than 14 years of experience in the digital advertising space.
– Jason DeMarco, Vice President of OTT, Index Exchange
Index Exchange is the preferred supply source for many of the world’s largest agencies, holding companies, and DSPs. The addition of Jason DeMarco represents an opportunity for the company to further double down on this status while bringing best-in-class monetization and advertising solutions to market and lead the future of CTV and OTT.
Jason DeMarco will report to Gardner and be based out of New York City.
