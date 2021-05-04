Index Exchange Names Jason DeMarco as Company’s First-Ever VP of OTT

NEW YORK, NY, May 4, 2021 – Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced it has hired Jason DeMarco as Vice President of Over-the-Top Video (OTT).

The role, newly created for the company, is reflective of Index Exchange’s commitment to further scale its omnichannel capabilities, bringing better monetization and marketing power to the industry at large. As the historically fragmented and bespoke nature of the OTT market continues to evolve and mature, Index’s access to premium demand as well as the ability to deliver brand-safe inventory at scale will be instrumental in establishing the future of the CTV and OTT space.

“We’re in the opportune position to innovate alongside the growing OTT market while continuing to provide our partners with a transparent and efficient marketplace. The knowledge and expertise Jason brings to the table will not only allow us to further grow our customers’ businesses and set them up for success, but to also truly be a market leader in the CTV and OTT spaces.”

– Alex Gardner, Chief Revenue Officer, Index Exchange