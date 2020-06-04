Marketplace Pulse: June 4

IX Perspectives

Due to current events, and acts of injustice, it feels inappropriate to share a newsletter this week. Instead, I am including a list of resources that feel relevant and important. You won’t be wrong to start anywhere on this list, but I found Ta-Nehesi Coates We Were Eight Years in Power to be the most layered, consequential, and difficult examinations of institutional racism. It is a good place to start.

Racial injustice and inequality continue to have a devastating impact on the Black community. It is impossible to ignore as it pulls at the very seams of community and well-being. We have to honestly acknowledge the history and context from which these incidents have occurred if we are to ever make progress. Safety is not a negotiable condition. It will mean we have to face uncomfortable truths about ourselves and our institutions. There is no alternative. We need to get comfortable about being uncomfortable.

There are many ways to get involved; the only wrong action is inaction. And for many, including me, this is a great time to listen, educate yourself, and demonstrate real empathy. One of our core values at IX is “Support Each Other – It Matters.” To our Black colleagues, friends, and communities: You have my support and more.

Organizations

  • George Floyd’s siblings Philonise and Bridgett are raising funds for funeral and burial expenses, as well as to support his daughter Gianna. Donate to their GoFundMe’s here and here.
  • Fair Fight is an organization led by Stacey Abrams that promotes fair elections and encourages voter participation. Their mission is to combat voter suppression of voters of color and young voters. Donate here.
  • The Black Visions Collective Movement and Legal Fund, a Black, trans and queer-led organization, is helping lead the protests and advocating to defund the police in Minnesota. Donate here.
  • Northstar Health Collective, a mutual aid group of organizers and street medics, is providing healthcare and other resources to activists and organizers on the ground. Donate here.
  • Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en La Lucha, a Minneapolis worker’s center, is taking donations of food and money to support organizers and helping pressure local government. Donate here.
  • Reclaim the Block, a Minnesota org that lobbies for defunding the police and re-routing funds to affordable housing, health, violence prevention, civil right and renter protections. Donate here.
  • The Twin Cities Recovery Project has been holding grief and trauma groups which are peer run and connected to licensed therapists. To help fundraise for community support, donate here.
  • National Assembly Against Racism (NAAR) is a UK-based organization committed to keeping Black and minority men and women safe from racial and sexual abuse, donate here.