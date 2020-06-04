Marketplace Pulse: June 4

Due to current events, and acts of injustice, it feels inappropriate to share a newsletter this week. Instead, I am including a list of resources that feel relevant and important. You won’t be wrong to start anywhere on this list, but I found Ta-Nehesi Coates We Were Eight Years in Power to be the most layered, consequential, and difficult examinations of institutional racism. It is a good place to start.

Racial injustice and inequality continue to have a devastating impact on the Black community. It is impossible to ignore as it pulls at the very seams of community and well-being. We have to honestly acknowledge the history and context from which these incidents have occurred if we are to ever make progress. Safety is not a negotiable condition. It will mean we have to face uncomfortable truths about ourselves and our institutions. There is no alternative. We need to get comfortable about being uncomfortable.

There are many ways to get involved; the only wrong action is inaction. And for many, including me, this is a great time to listen, educate yourself, and demonstrate real empathy. One of our core values at IX is “Support Each Other – It Matters.” To our Black colleagues, friends, and communities: You have my support and more.

Will Doherty

EVP, Global Marketplace Development

Index Exchange

