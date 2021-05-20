Michael Mullaney Named as Vice President of Buyer Development, EMEA

London, UK, May 19th, 2021 – Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced it has hired Michael Mullaney as Vice President of Buyer Development in EMEA.

The addition of the newly-created role further establishes Index Exchange’s commitment to continuing to bring innovation and trust to the programmatic marketplace. With offices in London, Paris, Dusseldorf, Milan, and Madrid, the move also marks the company’s latest efforts to strengthen relationships with leading holding companies, agencies, and brands in the market.

Mullaney most recently served as Director of Business Development at Shutterstock. A 26-year digital media veteran, Mullaney has held previous roles at The Economist, Yahoo! Inc., and Amobee. He also brings extensive global experience, having worked in the United States, Asia, and the Middle East.

“I am thrilled to have Michael Mullaney join the Index Exchange team, where he’ll lead our continued expansion with buyers across EMEA. Michael’s deep digital experience and relationships will help buyers find the most efficient path to their audiences and supply partners which will help maximize growth opportunities for our partners on both sides of the ecosystem.”

– Evan Krauss, Senior Vice President, Buyer Development, at Index Exchange

“Index Exchange has grown to become one of the largest ad exchanges in the world by providing consistently innovative solutions, using transparency as a vehicle to drive results for buyers and publishers alike. I’m looking forward to joining Index Exchange at a pivotal stage of growth, and to help further evangelize programmatic across EMEA.”

– Michael Mullaney, Vice President of Buyer Development, EMEA, at Index Exchange This hire is the latest in the expansion of Index Exchange’s leadership bench, as they also recently announced the hiring of Jason DeMarco, from A+E Networks, as the company’s first-ever Vice President of OTT. Mullaney will report into Krauss and is based out of London. About Index Exchange Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies transact ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index Exchange is the ad exchange that media companies and marketers trust. An engineering-first company, Index Exchange prioritizes investing in hardware as well as bigger and better data centers to safely and independently store and process transactions. Visit Index Exchange or @indexexchange.

