M Publicité Grows Revenue Using the IX Library™

Success Story: M Publicité
M Publicité, is the advertising department of the highly-respected French publisher Le Monde. Le Monde group is known for publishing Le Monde, Le Nouvel Obs, La Vie, Courrier International, Télérama, HuffPost.fr. As a part of their effort to embrace and adopt programmatic advertising in stages, we worked with M Publicité to get integrated with the IX Library™.
The Opportunity
M Publicité tapped Index Exchange for support in addressing day-to-day challenges, seeking a close partner with whom they could have a two-way relationship focused on finding solutions.
The Solution
Integrating with the IX Library™ allows partners to experience sustained growth thanks to high-quality services:
- Index Exchange has a full-service team to support any needs from partners (e.g. integrations, updates, etc.)
- Integration and use of the IX Library™ is free for every Index Exchange’s partner
- The IX Library™ brings people-based buying to all publishers regardless of their header bidding solution
The Outcome
In order to unlock the power of programmatic, M Publicité has benefitted from the following integrations:
- Easy addition of partners integrated via the IX Library™
- Automatic access to the LiveRamp IdentityLink™ solution
– Sébastien Noel, Director of Programmatic Activities, AdTech and Monetisation, M Publicité
