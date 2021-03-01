Case Studies

M Publicité Grows Revenue Using the IX Library™

Mar 01, 2021
Success Story: M Publicité

M Publicité, is the advertising department of the highly-respected French publisher Le Monde. Le Monde group is known for publishing Le Monde, Le Nouvel Obs, La Vie, Courrier International, Télérama, HuffPost.fr. As a part of their effort to embrace and adopt programmatic advertising in stages, we worked with M Publicité to get integrated with the IX Library™

The Opportunity

M Publicité tapped Index Exchange for support in addressing day-to-day challenges, seeking a close partner with whom they could have a two-way relationship focused on finding solutions. 

The Solution

Integrating with the IX Library™ allows partners to experience sustained growth thanks to high-quality services:

  • Index Exchange has a full-service team to support any needs from partners (e.g. integrations, updates, etc.)
  • Integration and use of the IX Library™ is free for every Index Exchange’s partner
  • The IX Library™ brings people-based buying to all publishers regardless of their header bidding solution

The Outcome

In order to unlock the power of programmatic, M Publicité has benefitted from the following integrations:

  • Easy addition of partners integrated via the IX Library
  • Automatic access to the LiveRamp IdentityLink™  solution 
“The revenue is important, but we place it at almost the same level as the support provided by a partner. We’re not satisfied with a QBR, the traditional quarterly meeting in ad tech. We prefer to have regular meetings on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. And this is the kind of relationship we have with Index Exchange.”
Sébastien Noel, Director of Programmatic Activities, AdTech and Monetisation, M Publicité

Read the full case study to learn how M Publicité grew its revenue by over 20% shortly after integrating the IX Library™, or contact our sales team to learn how we can help you achieve your business goals.

