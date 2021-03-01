M Publicité Grows Revenue Using the IX Library™

Success Story: M Publicité

M Publicité, is the advertising department of the highly-respected French publisher Le Monde. Le Monde group is known for publishing Le Monde, Le Nouvel Obs, La Vie, Courrier International, Télérama, HuffPost.fr. As a part of their effort to embrace and adopt programmatic advertising in stages, we worked with M Publicité to get integrated with the IX Library™.

The Opportunity

M Publicité tapped Index Exchange for support in addressing day-to-day challenges, seeking a close partner with whom they could have a two-way relationship focused on finding solutions.

The Solution

Integrating with the IX Library™ allows partners to experience sustained growth thanks to high-quality services:

Index Exchange has a full-service team to support any needs from partners (e.g. integrations, updates, etc.)

Integration and use of the IX Library™ is free for every Index Exchange’s partner

The IX Library™ brings people-based buying to all publishers regardless of their header bidding solution

The Outcome

In order to unlock the power of programmatic, M Publicité has benefitted from the following integrations:

Easy addition of partners integrated via the IX Library™

Automatic access to the LiveRamp IdentityLink™ solution

“The revenue is important, but we place it at almost the same level as the support provided by a partner. We’re not satisfied with a QBR, the traditional quarterly meeting in ad tech. We prefer to have regular meetings on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. And this is the kind of relationship we have with Index Exchange.”

– Sébastien Noel, Director of Programmatic Activities, AdTech and Monetisation, M Publicité