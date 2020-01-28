Our Vision for the Cookie-Less Future

Last year, Google announced changes to cookie settings as a way for them to prepare for larger cookie changes coming in 2020. Index Exchange has since updated our cookies to prepare for their February 4th release of Chrome 80.

More recently, on January 14, Google revealed their longer term intentions via a blog post to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome within the next two years. As an alternative, they shared further details behind the Privacy Sandbox, a set of APIs designed to provide personalization for advertising, while also protecting user privacy.

It’s the latest in a series of moves from browsers and regulators designed to safeguard consumer control and privacy, and we’re encouraged by this shared approach and direction.

The third-party cookie has served as a crutch for many years, and its deterioration marks a fundamental shift in the way our industry operates. It’s one of the reasons we’ve been investing so heavily in the Identity space. For the past three years, we’ve been striving to build a new foundation for our industry, one that is truly cookie-less, addressable and built on trust, crafting products like Publisher Sonar and Project Blackbird with this privacy-safe approach in mind.

This announcement coincides with that vision, supporting and justifying our long-held belief that the future of our industry will be rooted in people-based and privacy-first solutions (rather than brittle, black box third-party data collection). It also provides our industry with a clear timeline and incentive to continue crafting solutions that promote collaboration, creativity, and the adoption of a ‘privacy-first’ mindset across the ad tech space.

Again, we understand the gravity of the change this news will bring, and appreciate that players across our ecosystem are feeling hesitant and concerned. But we’re confident this shift will allow us to craft a stronger, more sustainable ecosystem together. At Index, we look forward to working with our industry partners to create a more efficient and user-focused means of addressability, and we’ll continue to prepare for any forthcoming updates from Chrome. We’re committed to ushering our publishers towards the world of people-based advertising, while ensuring disruption to their business is minimal.

