TORONTO – During the pandemic, many advertisers are slashing spending. One principal reason is a lack of appropriate advertising. Responding quickly, agencies are creating new executions.

As a result, buying should come back in several categories in May and June, predicts Andrew Casale, President & CEO of Index Exchange, one of the largest independent programmatic adverting players.

Getting the right creative will be key in assuring the viability of the programmatic ecosystem and ad supported media, notably news sites which are under pressure due to keyword blocking over COVID-19 and a general pull back in spending.

We interview Casale remotely in his home in Toronto.