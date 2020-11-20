Since the EU Cookie Directive came into effect in 2011, obtaining consumers’ consent has been an imperative — albeit, sometimes challenging — aspect of all supply chain participants’ monetisation strategies, particularly publishers. GDPR requirements made this all the more imperative, mandating that publishers “unambiguously” obtain consent from consumers in order to use their data in a legally compliant manner.

Given these changes, and others likely to come in our industry, optimizing revenue via the adoption of consent management platforms (CMPs) is crucial to the future state of our publishers’ businesses. CMPs can help publishers collect and process consent strings to ad tech providers throughout the digital supply chain in a clear and transparent way, all while maintaining TCF 2.0 compliance. As we move towards a world without third-party cookies, prioritizing the consumer will continue to be critical. CMPs are an effective way to engage and build trust with the consumer, ultimately driving results for a publisher’s bottom line.

What is a CMP?

A CMP is a technology service publishers can implement and adopt to safely collect and store data shared by consumers on their sites. This data (provided with consent from the consumer) can then be leveraged by other players in the ad tech ecosystem to deliver more relevant and effective advertising experiences.

CMPs are an effective way to communicate the value exchange — e.g. the consentual exchange of data for content — to consumers, and to process new consent signals in a GDPR-compliant fashion. It’s important to note that any data collection conducted via a CMP is done so in a completely transparent way. Once a consumer provides their information to the CMP, and the information is shared with selected partners across the supply chain, publishers can further understand what data they’re able to leverage, and in which context.

What Challenges Do CMPs Solve?

Implementing an IAB-compliant CMP, or upgrading existing CMP integrations to be compliant with TCF 2.0, offers crucial benefits to publishers, including:

Revenue Optimization: On average, ad requests with consent have CPMs that are 2.6 times higher than requests without consent. Consumer Control: CMPs allow consumers to indicate their preferences around how their data is used and by which vendors. Publisher Choice : Publishers have complete control over the CMPs with which they’d like to partner, and different CMPs offer various layers of services. When choosing a CMP, pay close attention to the user interface, vendor history, and how information is shared. At Index Exchange, we validate all CMPs with which our partners work to ensure they are implemented correctly and operate smoothly with our products. Compliance: Publishers can easily track the consent process while ensuring data privacy compliance from any ad tech vendor with access to the data. Transparency and Accountability : CMPs provide clear insights into the vendors with whom a publisher works, thus boosting accountability across the supply chain.

For publishers exploring various CMP options, choice and transparency are paramount, especially as they continue to navigate changing privacy implications in our industry. If you’d like to know more about how to integrate a CMP, or get more information on our privacy regulations support, please visit our Knowledge Base.