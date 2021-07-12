Spanish Digital Publisher Softonic Boosts Outstream Video Revenue

Success Story: Softonic

Softonic is a Spanish digital publisher based in Barcelona. It is the world’s largest app and program download portal, available globally in more than 15 languages (English, French, Korean, Japanese, Russian, etc.). Softonic has significant traffic, with 70 million users per month distributed in three main areas: North America, EMEA, and LATAM.

The Opportunity

Over the past few years, Spain has embraced programmatic. Statista has predicted that digital advertising in Spain will land around €2.6 billion in 2021, and will continue to increase in 2022. Softonic needed to start integrating the right partners in order to prepare for this significant shift across its markets, particularly in Spain. Further, Softonic wasn’t monetizing its video inventory to its full potential, thus missing a great revenue opportunity. The Spanish digital publisher was looking for a way to not only optimize the monetization of its digital ad space, but also its effective Cost Per Mille (eCPM), Revenue Per Mille (RPM), and its outstream video inventory. Index Exchange was selected as the ideal partner to tackle this challenge.

The Solution

In 2020, Softonic was one of the early adopters of our tailored program for outstream video, a video advertising unit that auto-plays in a large format player whenever a user navigates through editorial content. Softonic worked closely with Index’s team to leverage this opportunity and boost its revenue growth.

The Outcome

From July to December 2020, Softonic generated an uplift of 20% of its outstream video revenue.

“Index Exchange is one of the best-in-class exchanges in Spain. With Softonic, Index Exchange has quickly become a game-changing solution for demand generation for outstream video. Thanks to our collaboration with them and, through the integration of prebid video monitored by their teams, we have generated an uplift of 20% on our revenues YoY on outstream video.”

– Marc Gisbert, Ad Tech Specialist, Softonic