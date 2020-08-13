Success Stories: How FitBit Achieved Higher Return on Ad Spend via People-Based Marketing

To prepare for an internet without third-party cookies, more brands are turning to people-based marketing to reach their high-value audiences while still being able to effectively measure outcomes.

Leading health and fitness technology brand Fitbit did just that, leveraging LiveRamp’s integration with Index Exchange via Matched Audiences™ to reach their high-value audience with a deal ID built to leverage the LiveRamp Authenticated Identity Infrastructure. This integration meant that Fitbit could match their audience with high-quality publisher inventory without the need for third-party cookie syncs.

Via a test that compared reaching audiences through cookies and through LiveRamp, the latter was found to yield significantly improved business outcomes. Fitbit was able to:

Achieve 2x higher return on ad spend (ROAS)

Decrease cost-per-page view (CPPV) by 34%

Increase average order value (AOV) by 13%

To learn more about this integration between Index Exchange and LiveRamp and how people-based marketing can thrive in a cookie-less future, read the full case study on LiveRamp’s website here.