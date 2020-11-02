Success Stories: Publicis Groupe

Index Exchange and PMX bring transparency to high impact media buying.

The Opportunity

In recent years, high impact media formats that drive interactive campaigns through enhanced display creative, have gained traction in Australia. Between 2018 and 2019, Publicis Media increased spend across high impact media formats by 24%. To respond to client demand, PMX looked to engage with an innovative partner to build a premium marketplace to execute high impact campaigns and solve three key challenges:

Supply Curation

Brand Safety

Fee Transparency

The Outcome

PMX partnered with Index Exchange to build PMX High Impact, a private marketplace deal to enable rich media executions at scale. By curating a marketplace with pre-selected Australian Publishers, PMX was able to control supply, ensure brand safety, and achieve fee transparency. Read the case study to discover how this partnership was able to increase working media dollars by 30%.