The Blue Jean Committee – Marketplace Pulse: August 13

By design, this newsletter is positive. With so much uncertainty and challenging circumstances, I think it’s important to focus on the good out there. And while there is plenty of it, there is a limit to my positivity. And its video conferencing. It is an energy vampire. I don’t care if you Zoom or BlueJeans or use Teams (ain’t no one using Hangouts) – it’s draining in a way that face-to-face interactions are not. It’s a bright disco squid that feeds on the collective energy of a group. By the time it’s over, it is hard to remember what you lost. You are left aimlessly circling the square footage of your home looking for your phone while it’s in your hand the whole time. It can take the interesting and complex and rob it of any excitement. It happens slowly. Your energy drips out by the drop and fatigue settles in. It is so insidious it took me three months to figure it out. It’s like Netflix coming in all pixelated only to find out it’s because your neighbor has been stealing your wifi.

I recognize it’s amazing we get to work through a global pandemic. It is. Video conferencing makes it possible, so I am thankful for it. However, we must acknowledge the cost. In this case, it is the light in my eyes and the warmth in my heart. It is a troubling yet dialectical relationship.

Most of all, Zoom just reminds me how much I miss all of my colleagues and friends. I’m not sure when I will be able to see everyone again, but it certainly feels more of a “when” not “if” type of question.

Hope you are Staying Safe, Healthy, and Happy.

Will Doherty

EVP, Global Marketplace Development

Index Exchange

Q3 Power Rankings These power rankings are so good, people are saying they’re the finest idea since a combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. We looked at the time frame of Aug 1 ~ 7 vs. July 1 ~ 7. TLDR Auto is still having a nice rebound from the doldrums of the pandemic. However, I want to note, it’s still not back to full strength. It has the most upward momentum over the allotted time frame.

is still having a nice rebound from the doldrums of the pandemic. However, I want to note, it’s still not back to full strength. It has the most upward momentum over the allotted time frame. Travel is another category that is recovering but is not yet recovered. A sub-category ranking is showing that destinations, resorts, and lodging are the prime spenders.

is another category that is recovering but is not yet recovered. A sub-category ranking is showing that destinations, resorts, and lodging are the prime spenders. Airlines are not really a part of the story yet. They seem to be spending just enough to remind everyone they still exist.

are not really a part of the story yet. They seem to be spending just enough to remind everyone they still exist. Political spend is picking up and will continue its upward trajectory until the U.S. election in November.

spend is picking up and will continue its upward trajectory until the U.S. election in November. Energy and Utility spending is up, but presumably not in the U.S. Northeast where many folks lost power for the week.

spending is up, but presumably not in the U.S. Northeast where many folks lost power for the week. When COVID hit, we saw spending on Entertainment from bars and restaurants evaporate. It’s nice to see this coming back since many were run by small business owners. It has also been nice to see the responsible outdoor dining movement pick up in urban areas. At the end of the day, people are quite adaptable. Office Space Remember when everyone said that working from home would be the future? We would all leave our offices forever and turn the nation’s obsession with tiny homes to tiny offices? Welp, I got news for ya. We didn’t even make it six months, lol.

Listen: there is no doubt in my mind that the workplace impacts will be felt for years to come, but just because we can work like this doesn’t mean we should. I do not think you can replace human interaction entirely. We are hardwired for it.

And the titans know this as well as anyone.

Startup.dot.com

Silicon Valley has proven to be the Keith Richards of the business world, and venture capitalists are the Mr. Meseeks of the industry. After the dot-com bust in 2000, the venture ecosystem became some super resistant form of money bacteria. It’s impervious to our disdain. Startups raised $34.6 billion during the pandemic. That’s a ton of e-scooters. Years and years from now, we will all be buried in our fleece vests and sustainably-sourced merino wool shoes. Bleak? Perhaps, but these are trying times.However, it is heartening to see our sector light up a few rounds amidst all this uncertainty. Ad Tech hasn’t been an attractive venue for investors the last couple of years, but it’s no surprise privacy has been the wedge into wallets.

Conclusion

We still have a whole bunch of Summer left before we don’t go back to our offices. Take advantage of the long days while they are still here.

Watch This

I feel like this series has been overlooked despite all the streaming we have been doing. Easily one of the best things you will watch this year. Cate Blanchett does something remarkable in portraying a very problematic character. She gives her depth whilst keeping her accountable.