Welcome to A Day in the Life at Index Exchange

This series is dedicated to showcasing what we’re all about here at Index. This month, we sat down (virtually) with Tisha Brathwaite — Partner Development Manager at Index Exchange — to talk life on the sell-side, international moves, and her not-so-hidden talent.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your role at Index.

I’m a Partner Development Manager at Index Exchange, which means I manage commercial accounts with publishers located in the Northern Europe and Middle East (EMEA) regions specifically. I’m essentially the first point-of-contact for publishers from the time they sign a contract throughout their life cycle. I focus on maximizing their revenue potential, driving publisher strategy, and ensuring their account is running optimally.

How, and where, did you start your journey as a Partner Development Manager at Index Exchange? And how has your role evolved over time?

I was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. I started my journey in the Toronto office as an Account Coordinator, working with the sell-side team for three years, eventually taking on the role of Partner Development Manager. With this development, I’ve been able to gain more autonomy and ownership of individual accounts.



During my time at Index, I also made a huge move across the ocean – from Canada to the United Kingdom. I was lucky enough to have Index support me through the move; I’ve truly found a home here in the U.K., and in our London office. Because we are constantly connecting with our global counterparts, I was far from a stranger to the London team. In terms of my role, it was interesting to move from the mature Canadian market to the emerging markets of EMEA.

Quick aside: Anything you’re missing from Toronto?

My people, of course, but I also miss summertime in Toronto — it’s unmatched. One of my favorite weekends of the year is Caribana, the annual Caribbean carnival. Being of Caribbean background, it’s amazing to take part in the parade every year, which is filled with beautiful colors, dancing, and Soca music.



(I can’t wait to attend London’s Notting Hill Carnival.)

Love it. Now that you’re in the U.K., what does an average day look like for you? What motivates you to log into work?

It starts with putting on a killer playlist (which changes depending on my mood) and a warm cup of tea to set the mood.



I get to work by responding to any publisher outreach via email and monitoring my accounts’ performances to ensure everything is running optimally. From there, I’m in constant communication with my publishers, as relationship management is a huge part of the role – whether that be connecting through email, video calls, or meeting in person (pre-pandemic). It’s essential for me to keep my contacts up-to-date and informed about the industry and Index’s product developments, ensuring we’re aligned strategically. I also spend a good amount of time connecting with internal teams.



What motivates me to come into the office (or log on) each day is definitely the fact that I get to interact with such amazing Indexers. Being on the Partner Development team, I’m not only supported by my own PD team, but also by Solutions Consultants, Analysts, Engineers, Product Managers… the list goes on. As a result, I’m constantly learning new skills and expanding my knowledge of the industry and our products.

What’s your favorite thing about being a Partner Development Manager at Index Exchange? And, separately, what’s your favorite spot in London?

I love having that front-line contact with our publishers. As mentioned, I’m in constant communication with them and it’s so fulfilling to help them achieve their goals and reach new milestones.



I’m no London expert, but I love walking through Hampstead Heath when the weather’s nice and exploring Camden Market.

Got it. Any advice you’d offer to someone entering a similar role?

Be resilient, ask a lot of questions, and keep up-to-date on industry and internal knowledge, as things are constantly changing in this space! It’s not unusual to have new concepts or products introduced from quarter to quarter, and as it’s my job to keep publishers informed, it’s key to stay on top of things.

And last but not least: What’s your hidden (or not-so-hidden) talent?

I’ve been singing and playing the piano since I was young. I was obsessed with Alicia Keys growing up, so I took lessons in the hopes of sounding like her one day. I used to perform at events and weddings throughout high school and university, doing covers of pop and R&B songs. These days, it’s more of a hobby and something to do in my spare time (my poor neighbors).



