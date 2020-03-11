Updates to the IX Library in 2020

When header bidding first rose to prominence, publishers quickly realized the importance of using a Javascript framework to house the code for their digital advertising configuration and bidders (often called a ‘Container’ or ‘Wrapper,’ but something we call a ‘Library’ here at Index).

While the first frameworks helped democratize monetization, publishers continue to face new challenges including regulation, policy, standards and addressability – increasing the demand for adaptable, flexible Library solutions. Now, it’s imperative that Libraries are not only built to satisfy regulatory compliance requirements but also constructed with the agility to adapt to meet publishers’ ever-evolving needs. Therefore, our continued efforts to support publishers with the Library is not even close to being done.

With these directives in mind, here are a series of recent developments that require adaptive code changes for publishers – all incorporated and ready to activate within our Library.

The Chrome browser 80 updates: This update enforced privacy-preserving defaults in an effort to allow users to have more transparency and better control over cross-site cookies. This update required every cookie set by an entity in a Library to explicitly label the context (first-party or third-party) and only share information (via cookies) over a secure connection on the open web.

The California Consumer Protection Act : Enacted in the state of California in January 2020 to ensure each user in California has the opportunity and means to opt-out of personalized advertising on the Open Web. This required each publisher conducting business in California to provide a mechanism for the user to opt-out and to use a Library that was able to take in and share the consent information to all the Adapters in a manner they could read and understand.

The Sellers.json & Schain initiatives were revealed by IAB Tech Lab in 2019 in an effort to bring much-desired transparency into each transaction happening in the programmatic supply chain. This required each participant in a transaction, starting from the publisher’s website/app to each Exchange or SSP, to declare their participation through hosted files such as Sellers.json or data appended to network calls originating from the Library, as in the case of Schain.

The General Data Protection Regulation: This was put into effect by the European Union in 2018 for its citizens as a safeguard to ensure their personal information is handled in a privacy-safe manner. This regulation required each publisher conducting business in the European Economic Zone to take steps to obtain users’ informed consent and then pass it onto a Library that was able to accept and share the consent information to all Adapters in a manner they could read and understand. Updates are currently in motion to bring this functionality into compliance with TCF 2.0.

Many of these updates are already rolling out, with additional updates to come as we adapt to TCF 2.0. As ever, we remain committed to building the most versatile, powerful, and privacy-focused solutions on the market.