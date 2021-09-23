New hire bolsters Index’s expanding Services team and emphasizes company’s commitment to a customer-first approach

NEW YORK, NY, September 23, 2021 – Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced the hiring of Wade Ware as Vice President of Technical Solutions. The global role, the first of its kind for the company, emphasizes Index’s commitment to strategically connecting media owners and media buyers as well as better aligning internal and technical teams for a customer-first approach. The announcement signifies continued company growth and global expansion, coming nearly a year after the joining of Jessica Breslav as Chief Customer Officer and Lori Goode as Chief Marketing Officer.

“As Index continues to accelerate growth on a global scale, our top priority remains delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers and partners. Wade’s extensive industry experience will be absolutely critical in our continued quest to provide and share technical expertise, solutions consulting, and operational support with both media owners and media buyers.”

– Jessica Breslav, Chief Customer Officer at Index

Ware will lead a global team focused on delivering world-class technical solutions to Index’s customers, working closely with publishers, app developers, CTV publishers and platforms, agencies, and brand marketers to understand their business challenges and objectives. Ware’s team will also lead efforts to ensure fast, effective, and correct technical integrations, making it easier and more efficient for buyers to transact across all channels and formats. Ware brings over 15 years of digital advertising experience, most recently as VP of Professional Services at MediaMath, where he was responsible for helping clients maximize business impact across sales engineering, technology solutions, and technical support. Previously, Ware held technical services roles at Yahoo, AppNexus, and Conversant.

“Index has consistently led the industry when it comes to their buy and sell-side relationships, and much of that can be attributed to their technical prowess. I’m looking forward to joining the team and finding the most strategic approach for complex scenarios while working with the rest of the business to deliver on our customer’s needs.”

– Wade Ware, VP of Technical Solutions at Index