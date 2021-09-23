New hire bolsters Index’s expanding Services team and emphasizes company’s commitment to a customer-first approach
NEW YORK, NY, September 23, 2021 – Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, today announced the hiring of Wade Ware as Vice President of Technical Solutions. The global role, the first of its kind for the company, emphasizes Index’s commitment to strategically connecting media owners and media buyers as well as better aligning internal and technical teams for a customer-first approach. The announcement signifies continued company growth and global expansion, coming nearly a year after the joining of Jessica Breslav as Chief Customer Officer and Lori Goode as Chief Marketing Officer.
Ware is based out of New York City and will report to Breslav.
