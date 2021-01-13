What We Saw Happen: What’s Next for the AdTech Ecosystem
Jan 13, 2021
Lori Goode, CMO at Index Exchange, and Matthew Scott Goldstein, independent analyst, advisor and consultant at .msg, continue their discussion about publisher priorities in 2021 and the impact on the ad tech ecosystem.
