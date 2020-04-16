While some categories initially saw spikes or slow-downs in programmatic spending, things have since evened out.
There is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Heading into the second half of the month, Will Doherty, EVP of global marketplace development for Index Exchange, says he is seeing week-on-week increases across a handful of major verticals. He has been tracking the trajectory of the industry from Index’s data and conversations with clients since the COVID-19 lockdown.
Initially, at the start of the pandemic, many feared that the programmatic industry would be hurt by a tendency to blacklist terms like“coronavirus” and “COVID-19′′ and brands’ overall desires to distance themselves from bad news.
And indeed, some categories did pull back from their spend on programmatic. According to Index’s data, shortly after March 11 (the day actor Tom Hanks was diagnosed with the virus, and when Index noted that the situation “got real”), CPG spending on programmatic went down to less than 50% of what it had been the first week of March. That continued to drop, and CPG spend on programmatic is now at less than 10% of where it was March 7. Entertainment also took a dive, albeit not quite as sharp. On March 16, entertainment spend was around 80% of what it had been nine days before. That went down to as low as 40% from its March 7 spending, but has since started to rise a little bit.