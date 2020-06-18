Several categories are on the upswing, including one that had all but disappeared for some time.

The latest Marketplace Pulse report from global advertising marketplace, Index Exchange, shows that 100 days into lockdown, an increasing number of Canadian advertisers are showing signs of returning to the digital and programmatic world.

In Canada, Brad Jeffrey, managing director, Canada, for Index Exchange, says that overall, spend is steadily increasing as the end of Q2 approaches. This is due to brands adjusting their spend strategies after the initial March-April decline.

The most consistent category for programmatic spending throughout the pandemic has been government advertisers. Finance has been rising steadily, while auto has begun to pickup and travel has made a surprising comeback.