Google’s announcement earlier this week that it would phase out the use of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser within two years sent shock waves around the industry, and has also divided opinion among ad tech executives.

Mike O’Sullivan, VP, product at ad exchange, Index Exchange, said he is encouraged by Google’s move. “We hope to see more announcements like this one,” he said. “It’s critical that our industry embraces privacy and consent as the foundational framework from which we can build atop innovative solutions. We’re committed to this new framework – it’s why we’ve been investing so heavily in people-based solutions and migrating away from cookie-based approaches over the last three-plus years. It’s imperative that we achieve privacy-first solutions across the industry, while maintaining a healthy, independent monetization ecosystem for marketers and publishers.”

But Trevor Martin, senior manager of growth at digital learning company BrainStation, questions the real motives behind Google’s move. He said: “While Google is looking to protect users’ privacy by removing third-party cookies, they will only do so once they have an alternative for advertisers in place. Most of Google’s revenue comes from advertising and they won’t be in a hurry to give that up.