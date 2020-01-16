The silver lining for publishers

Publishers believe this demand for alternatives to third-party cookies will kickstart their sputtering ad businesses. The likes of Time Out, Immediate Media and MailOnline are in a better position to thrive with cookies being absent because these publishers possess their own information on their audiences. European publishers like TL Group and ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE are already rallying together to form login alliances that would let people use a single account to register with multiple sites. And advertisers like American Express and ad tech vendors such as Sovrn and Index Exchange are exploring a replacement for third-party cookies by having direct access to first-party data that comes from identifiers like a login.